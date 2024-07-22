Ranking The Opposing Quarterbacks BYU Football Will Face In 2024

PROVO, Utah— BYU football will have a demanding schedule in 2024, but that’s nothing new for any power conference team.

However, BYU faces many quality quarterbacks this fall.

I’ve ranked the opposing quarterbacks BYU football will face annually since 2020 here on KSL Sports. In that time, the 2024 opposing QBs are the deepest and most talented group BYU will face in that span.

Now, there are always players who might have to miss time, so it’s not guaranteed that BYU will see all these signal-callers when they square off. But it gives an idea of how challenging the schedule could be for BYU this fall.

Second-year defensive coordinator Jay Hill has his work cut out to ensure BYU can slow down these quarterbacks.

Ranking the opposing quarterbacks BYU football will face

To further detail who those quarterbacks are that BYU will face, here’s a ranking of all 12 projected signal-callers.

12. DJ Williams, Southern Illinois

BYU vs. Southern Illinois – August 31

The Salukis have a quarterback competition to sort out entering the 2024 season. I’ll give the early nod to Murray State transfer DJ Williams. Williams was the Ohio Valley Conference Freshman of the Year in 2021 at Murray State.

11. Sam Leavitt, Arizona State

BYU at Arizona State – November 23

Former Michigan State transfer Sam Leavitt is projected as Arizona State’s starting quarterback this season. He participated in spring practices. Arizona State also has former Nebraska and Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims and Trenton Bourguet, the older brother of BYU football quarterback Treyson Bourguet.

10. Evan Svoboda, Wyoming

BYU at Wyoming – September 14

Former Snow College QB takes over for Andrew Peasley as the starting quarterback in Laramie. Svoboda is 6-foot-5, 245-pounds and will wear Josh Allen’s No. 17.

Last year, he had one start: the Pokes game at No. 4 Texas. Wyoming was tied at 10, with Texas entering the fourth quarter before the Longhorns pulled away.

Svoboda was 17-28 for 136 yards and an interception in that game.

9. Alan Bowman, Oklahoma State

BYU vs. Oklahoma State – Friday, October 18

Bowman enters his seventh season in college football, second at Oklahoma State. Last year, Bowman passed for 3,460 yards but had only 15 touchdowns to 14 interceptions.

Despite the QB roulette early in the season last year, Bowman emerged as the starter and now leads an experienced Cowboys squad looking to get back to the Big 12 title game in 2024.

8. Donovan Smith, Houston

BYU vs. Houston, November 30

Houston QB Donovan Smith has received some buzz as a potential first-round NFL draft pick next April. Most of that is based on his measurables and potential. The 6-foot-5, 235-pound signal-caller showed flashes of his ability.

Smith’s performance against Texas for 378 yards last season stood above the rest. But like everything with Houston football last year, there wasn’t consistency.

Smith finished last year with 2,801 yards and had 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

7. Preston Stone, SMU

BYU at SMU – Friday, September 6

The QB position is interesting for SMU. Preston Stone returns after a year where he passed for 3,197 yards and 28 touchdowns to only six interceptions. But Stone’s season last year was cut short due to a leg injury he suffered against Navy.

He’s returning from an injury, and the quarterback who played in relief of Stone last year is Kevin Jennings, who helped the Mustangs win the AAC title game. Stone should be the week zero starter, as he was excellent in his first season as a full-time starter.

But as SMU head coach Rhett Lashlee said at ACC Media Days, they will need both QBs. The Mustangs enter life as a power conference team with a deep QB unit.

6. DeQuan Finn, Baylor

BYU at Baylor – September 28

There has been a lot of scrutiny on Baylor head coach Dave Aranda after finishing last year with a 3-9 record. The addition Baylor had in the transfer portal with Toledo signal-caller DeQuan Finn is getting lost in the hot seat talk.

Finn was the 2023 MAC Offensive Player of the Year last season. He now looks to lead Baylor back to the upper tier of the Big 12 this season. During his career at Toledo, Finn passed for 7,070 yards and rushed for 1,840.

5. KJ Jefferson, UCF

BYU at UCF – October 26

Last year was a step back for former Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson. The Hogs incorporated a new offense that didn’t highlight Jefferson’s strengths. So, he’s now set to close out his college career at UCF.

It’s the third consecutive year that BYU football will face Jefferson. The late October meeting will serve as a rubber match. Jefferson and Arkansas won at Provo in 2022, BYU pulled off an upset last year against Jefferson’s Hogs, and now they meet again in the Bounce House.

The preseason buzz is that Jefferson is a perfect fit for what UCF head coach Gus Malzahn wants in a quarterback. If Jefferson plays like the quarterback he was in 2021 or 2022 at Arkansas, the Knights have the potential to play in Arlington in the Big 12 Championship Game.

4. Avery Johnson, Kansas State

BYU vs. Kansas State – September 21

When Kansas State lost Collin Klein as their offensive coordinator to Texas A&M, it was significant that head coach Chris Kleiman was able to keep Avery Johnson as their quarterback.

Johnson enters the spotlight as QB1 for the Wildcats, the No. 2 team in the preseason Big 12 media poll.

Last season, Johnson filled in, for now, Ohio State QB Will Howard at Texas Tech and shined with a five-rushing touchdown performance. He also led K-State to a Pop-Tarts Bowl victory over NC State.

Johnson will need to improve his accuracy. He only had a 45% completion rate against NC State in the bowl last December. But Johnson’s playmaking ability gives him a shot to be one of the best QBs in the Big 12 this year and a rising star in college football.

3. Jalon Daniels, Kansas

BYU vs. Kansas – November 16

Jalon Daniels last played for Kansas on September 23, last year, against BYU football. Daniels passed for 130 yards and rushed for 54 as Kansas defeated BYU 38-27. After that, he was done for the season.

Last year’s preseason Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year pick suffered a season-ending back injury that caused him to redshirt.

Daniels is back this season and is expected to be ready, but a back injury is always a question mark. If healthy, Daniels has the potential to be the best quarterback BYU faces this season.

2. Cam Rising, Utah

BYU at Utah – November 9

Rising returns after missing last year due to an ACL injury he suffered in the 2023 Rose Bowl against Penn State.

Like Daniels at Kansas, Rising’s health will be key in determining how far the Utes can go this season. Since stepping in as the full-time starter in 2021, Rising has been a winner at Utah, guiding the Utes to 19 wins and two Pac-12 Championships.

Rising has passed for 5,572 yards and 46 touchdowns to 14 interceptions in his career at Utah. He’s completed 64% of his passes.

1. Noah Fifita, Arizona

BYU vs. Arizona – October 12

Last season, when Fifita stepped in as the starter for an injured Jayden de Laura, Arizona emerged as one of the best teams in college football.

The 5-foot-10 signal-caller gave Washington a scare in his first start, then nearly took down USC after a triple-overtime loss in Los Angeles. From there, the Wildcats reeled off seven consecutive wins to finish with a 10-win season.

The efficiency and accuracy from Fifita made him a headache last season for opposing defenses. He completed 72% of his passes and had 25 touchdowns to only six interceptions. He finished with 2,869 yards last year.

