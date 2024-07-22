What Did We Learn From Utah Jazz Summer League?

SALT LAKE CITY – With both the 2024 Vegas and Salt Lake City Summer League in the books, it’s time to look back at what we learned about the newest members of the Utah Jazz.

Notables Walker Kessler, Keyonte George, Taylor Hendricks, Brice Sensbaugh, Cody Williams, Isaiah Collier, and Kyle Filipowski all participated in at least parts of Summer League, and each had their highs and lows.

Takeaways From Utah Jazz At Summer League

Though it would be unfair to expect it coming out of summer league, perhaps the most important takeaway from the past two weeks was that no Jazz player laid their claim to be the next face of the franchise.

That isn’t to say that the Jazz’s next All-Star wasn’t on the summer league roster, but simply that the tectonic plates that the franchise is built on have not seen a significant shift so far this summer.

While that may not change how the Jazz approach the rest of the offseason, including trade talks surrounding Lauri Markkanen, there remains no clear heir-apparent if the Finnish All-Star is moved this summer.

Mercurial Keyonte George

Let’s be clear, Keyonte George was the most dominant offensive player in any of the NBA’s three summer leagues averaging 30.5 points in two appearances, including a comical 15.5 free throw attempts per game.

George’s scoring prowess is among the most promising of any young player in the NBA, and that was on full display in Salt Lake City.

However, the warts in the guard’s game were also readily apparent.

George averaged 5.0 turnovers to just 4.5 assists in his two outings, and shot just 39 percent from the floor and 31 percent from three.

Essentially, the second-year guard looked remarkably similar to who he was as a rookie, capable of explosive scoring outputs, but rarely in the most efficient manner.

Perhaps even more familiar was George’s fluctuation between empty-calorie scoring in one game, followed up by All-Star speculation the next.

The guard opened summer league play with a 30-point, 5-21 shooting performance against the Memphis Grizzlies, but followed it up with an impressive 31-point, 9-15 outing against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Ultimately, it’s important to remember that George is just 20 years old and possesses the most important skill in the NBA, the ability to score the basketball.

However, for the Jazz guard to take the next step he’ll have to up his efficiency while lowering his turnovers, and that remains a work in progress after summer league.

Walker Kessler’s Buy-In

After an unexpectedly difficult sophomore season, it was clear Walker Kessler needed an opportunity to re-establish himself as a cornerstone piece in the Jazz’s rebuild.

Though his 7.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 3.0 blocks were on par with what should be expected of the center entering his third year, the mere fact that he showed up for summer league is a good sign.

Kessler’s role with the Jazz next season remains hazy as hit fit next to John Collins has been so far untenable, yet both players remain on the roster.

The center is one of the premier rim protectors in the NBA, and at just 23 years old, he fits the Jazz’s long-term timeline. But, if he continues to lose developmental opportunities behind Collins, how long will he be satisfied in Utah, and will it hinder the on-court chemistry with his young teammates?

The Jazz haven’t answered those questions yet this summer, but Kessler’s willingness to be the veteran leader on the summer league roster in Salt Lake City is a step in the right direction for both parties.

Brice Sensabaugh’s Missed Opportunity

With a torn tendon in his left middle finger, Brice Sensabaugh missed nearly all of the Vegas Summer League which clouded a promising showing in Salt Lake City.

The Ohio State product averaged 16.7 points and 3.0 rebounds per game at the Delta Center while shooting 48 percent from the floor and 40 percent from three.

Though his 4.3 turnovers per game were a red flag, especially compared to his 1.0 assist average, the Jazz shouldn’t be overly reliant on the Sensabaugh to be a playmaker in his second season, and it may never be a reliable tool in his future.

After trading Simone Fontecchio and Kelly Olynyk at last year’s trade deadline, the Jazz were one of the worst shooting teams in the NBA, and without replacing them in free agency, the Jazz may be reliant on Sensabaugh to help fill that void.

Sensabaugh’s ticket to sticking in the NBA will be his ability to hit spot-up threes, and he once again showed he could do that during summer league. It’s just unfortunate he didn’t get to build a larger sample size in Las Vegas.

The Many Tools Of Taylor Hendricks

Taylor Hendricks’s impressive potential was on full display in his 23 point, nine rebound outing against the Toronto Raptors that saw him shoot 9-10 from the floor including 3-4 from the three-point line.

The rest of his outings were a reminder that he has considerable room to grow before he consistently hits those marks.

Last season Hendricks appeared to play his best when he let the game come naturally, knocking down open shots, attacking in transition, cleaning up the offensive glass, and providing timely help defense.

He tends to get himself in trouble when he looks to prove he can create his own offense, or simply loses focus on the defensive end.

Though it remains early in his development, Hendricks looks more comfortable splitting time as a power forward and small-ball center than he does as a true wing, though there should be ample opportunities to play him in both roles next season.

The Central Florida product remains a key piece in the Jazz’s future but showed clear reminders that more patience will be required.

Cody Williams Could Be The Guy

While no player cemented themselves as the future face of the Jazz, Cody Williams made it clear he is one of the frontrunners.

After a quiet showing in Salt Lake City, Williams was simply fabulous in Las Vegas averaging 15.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists while shooting an efficient 55 percent from the floor and 37 percent from three.

The wing recorded 21 points in his Vegas Summer League debut and followed it up with three consecutive double-digit scoring outings, and did so without breaking a sweat.

The ease with which Williams scores was on full display over his last four showings and any concerns about his three-point shooting should be put to rest.

His frame and aggression need to develop, but based on the skills he showed in summer league, Williams can be as good as he wants.

Two Isaiah Colliers

Isaiah Collier was unquestionably the Jazz’s best rookie in Salt Lake City averaging 11.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in 30 minutes per game, highlighting some of the strengths that made him the top recruit in the country coming out of high school.

In Las Vegas, he reminded fans why he fell in the draft.

After turning the ball over just three times in Utah, Collier averaged 4.3 turnovers per game in Vegas as he struggled to tackle the lead ball-handling role, and made bad decisions trying to make plays for his teammates.

The guard also shot just nine percent from the three-point line, and 60 percent from the free-throw line, both major issues coming out of college.

Collier seems destined for the G League this season where he can ideally learn to play point guard and improve his shooting while the Jazz sort out their crowded backcourt.

If he cleans up his passing and knocks down shots more consistently like he did in Salt Lake City, Collier could have a long NBA career. If he doesn’t, he may find it difficult to carve out a role.

Kyle Filipowski Might Play Early

Standing seven feet tall and having played two years at Duke, Kyle Filipowski was destined to be the Jazz’s most NBA-ready player coming out of the draft.

What was surprising was how quickly the center’s versatile skillset became a mainstay in the Jazz’s summer league offense, and how much better it might look when surrounded by seasoned NBA veterans.

Filipowski will enter training camp as the best passer on the Jazz’s roster, a skillset that should ease the burden on every other player on the floor.

He’s also a proficient rebounder, an excellent cutter, and shot 38 percent from three on over four attempts per game in Las Vegas.

The Jazz have several faces competing for time in the frontcourt, but nobody offers the same varied package of skills that Filipowski showed this summer.

His defense needs to take several steps forward, and bigger opponents will beat up on him until he gets stronger, but Filipowski’s offense is ready-made for the NBA, and I’d bet it translates quickly.

